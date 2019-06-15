Thomas Rhett's 'Center Point Road' tops U.S. album chart

Singer Billie Eilish arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Country star Thomas Rhett has the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Country star Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, followed by DJ Khaled's Father of Asahd at No. 3, Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 4 and Miley Cyrus' She is Coming at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Tyler, The Creator's Igor at No. 6, Elton John's Diamonds at No. 7, DaBaby's Baby On Baby, the Aladdin soundtrack and Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 10.