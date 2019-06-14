Billy Porter (L) and his husband Adam Smith arrive on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Actor and singer Billy Porter has released a new single in honor of Pride month titled "Love Yourself."

The track, released on Thursday, can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, along with YouTube.

"Im thrilled to be spreading the message of self-love to my community whose humanity and worth have been up for legislation for way too long," the Grammy and Tony-award winner said in a statement.

"On this 50th anniversary of Stonewall I'm proud to unite with my LGBTQ brothers and sisters to remind the world that we're here and we ain't goin' nowhere. Love always wins!"

The Stonewall riots Porter mentioned, sparked the Gay Pride Movement in New York City in 1969 after police raided and clashed with gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn. The New York Police Department recently apologized for what happened.

Porter, who stars on FX's Pose, said in an interview with Billboard that "Love Yourself" is going to be a part of a new album.

"Well, ultimately it's going to be a part of a project. My goal is to sort of reenter mainstream R&B and soul music by next year. By this time next year, I hope to be releasing the album that's connected to this song," he said.