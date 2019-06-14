Monsta X releases new single featuring French Montana

June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X has released a new single featuring American rapper French Montana.

The K-pop group released "Who Do U Love?", a new English-language song, with Montana on Friday.

"Who Do U Love?" features a thumping bass line as Monsta X members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. question a love interest's loyalties.

"Who do you love? / Is it him or me? / 'Cause I can't take the pressure anymore," the group sings.

Monsta X's label, the U.S. company Epic Records, shared plans for the single Thursday. Monsta X promoted the song in a tweet Friday.

"[#MONSTA_X] #MONSTAX NEW SINGLE WHO DO U LOVE? (Feat. #FRENCHMONTANA)," the post reads.

"Who Do U Love?" is Monsta X's first single since signing with Epic Records in May. The group released its third studio album, Take.2 We Are Here, in February.