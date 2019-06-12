Katy Perry attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Music superstars Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have ended their longtime feud.

Swift, 29, and Perry, 34, celebrated their truce Tuesday on Instagram after years of bad blood.

Perry shared a photo of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with "Peace at last" written out in red icing. She tagged "Let's Be Friends" as the location.

"feels good," the star captioned the post, adding a orange heart emoji. "@taylorswift."

Swift responded with 13 heart emojis in the comments. In addition, friends and fans voiced their happiness and hopes for a collaboration between the singers.

"So does this mean a collab is coming?!" the Radio Disney account wrote.

Perry told Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March she'd be open to collaborating with Swift. Perry had sent an apology letter and literal olive branch to Swift in May 2018.

Perry confirmed in May 2017 she initially clashed with Swift over backup dancers. She said on The Thrive Global Podcast the next month she was ready to end her feud with Swift.

"I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," the star said. "There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world."

"I love her, and I want the best for her," she added. "I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole wold is going to be like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.'"