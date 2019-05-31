Katy Perry tries to move on in 'Never Really Over' video

May 31 (UPI) -- Katy Perry checks herself into a wellness center in hopes of forgetting about a past love in the new music video for her latest single titled "Never Really Over."

The colorful clip, released on Friday, features the pop star joining other people as they take part in a number of group activities outside.

Perry performs yoga, dances, gets acupuncture, has her tears placed into a bottle and joins hands with others around a campfire.

"I guess I could try hypnotherapy/ I gotta rewire this brain/ 'Cause I can't even go on the internet/ Without even checking your name," Perry sings.

The music video ends with Perry leaving the retreat, but noticing her past lover drive by in a car.

"Never Really Over" is Perry's newest single following the release of her 2017 album Witness which featured the singles "Chained to the Rhythm," "Bon Appetit" and "Swish Swish."