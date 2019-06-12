June 12 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards says she felt a "duty to be honest" with Lisa Vanderpump during their friendship-ending fight.

The 50-year-old television personality explained during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why she confronted Vanderpump, her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, in Season 9 this year.

Richards told host Andy Cohen she believes she would still be friends with Vanderpump if she had kept out of the #Puppygate drama. Richards accused Vanderpump of leaking stories about their co-star Dorit Kemsley after a dog Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump's organization ended up at a shelter.

"We're supposed to be honest and have an opinion, and I felt like I had to be honest in that moment," Richards said. "Even though Lisa and I have known each other longest and are close, I'm friends with all these women and have respect for all of them, so I felt I had the duty to be honest."

"It would have been easier [to not say anything], trust me," she added.

Richards said she didn't mean to hurt Vanderpump during their fight.

"I was honest with her when I went to her house, but other than that I've never said anything rude about Lisa," she said. "I have nothing but respect for her and I care for her, but I was being honest in that moment and that's it."

Vanderpump skipped the Season 9 reunion following the drama with Richards and their co-stars. She later confirmed she is quitting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

"This last year was a very negative year for me," the star told Extra last week. "I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn't made any better. I just decided to walk away."