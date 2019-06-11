June 11 (UPI) -- TVXQ! member Yunho is giving fans a glimpse of his new solo music video.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, aka U-Know Yunho, shared a clip Tuesday of his video for the single "Follow."

The teaser shows Yunho riding a motorcycle and performing a choreographed dance routine as electricity flashes in the background. TVXQ! promoted the video in a tweet Tuesday.

"U-KNOW 'Follow MV Teaser #2 2019.06.12 6PM (KST)," the post reads.

Yunho had shared a first teaser of the video Monday.

"Follow" appears on Yunho's first Korean-language solo EP, True Colors, which debuts with the full "Follow" video Wednesday. He released the Japanese EP U KNOW Y in July 2015.