Ed Sheeran attends the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran shared more details about their new collaboration "I Don't Care." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have indeed teamed up on a new single.

The 25-year-old Canadian singer and 28-year-old British recording artist shared details about their new collaboration, "I Don't Care," Tuesday ahead of the song's release.

Bieber confirmed the single's title in an Instagram post featuring his and Sheeran's names. He also confirmed the song will debut Friday.

"Pre save now. #friday #idontcare @teddysphotos," the star captioned the post.

Sheeran shared the same image and a release time on his own account.

"My track with @justinbieber 'I Don't Care' comes out this Friday at 5am bst," he wrote.

Sheeran had teased snippets of lyrics to the song Monday.

Bieber and Sheeran had teased a new collaboration in Instagram posts Sunday and Monday. The pair previously collaborated on the songs "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water," which Sheeran co-wrote.

Bieber last released the single "Friends" in August 2017. He announced last week he is working on a secret project with YouTube slated to debut in 2010.