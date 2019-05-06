Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran share clips of new single

Ed Sheeran attends the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Bieber collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a new song out Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran are giving fans a preview of their new single.

The 25-year-old Canadian singer and 28-year-old British recording artist posted snippets of the song after teasing the collaboration on social media.

Bieber shared a clip Monday on Instagram featuring a tropical beat and a line of him singing, "We at a party we don't wanna be at."

The "Friends" singer appeared to confirm the single's release date on Twitter.

"It's happening. #friday," he wrote.

Sheeran had shared a similar clip of the song Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"Hey, guys. I've got some new music coming out. I just want to play you the song and see if you like it," he said before the preview cut short.

Bieber previously posted the number "7" Friday on Instagram -- seven days before the song's release date of May 10. Sheeran appeared to respond with the song's title in the comments.

"I don't care," Sheeran wrote.

Bieber and Sheeran previously collaborated on the songs "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water," which Sheeran co-wrote. Bieber last released the single "Friends" in August 2017, while Sheeran released the album ÷ in May 2017.

Bieber is also working on a secret project with YouTube. The project is slated for release in 2020.