'Shadowhunters': Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood say goodbye

May 7 (UPI) -- Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood are saying goodbye to the show after three seasons.

The 23-year-old actress and 29-year-old actor, who play Clary Fray and Jace Herondale on the Freeform series, thanked fans Monday, the day of the series finale.

"We love you, angels! #HailAndFarewell @shadowhunterstv #ShadowhuntersFinale #Shadowhunterschat," McNamara wrote on Instagram.

McNamara also shared a video from the post-finale festivities.

"Thank you for the part you played in this journey," she told fans. "For being there with us to support us, to share in this journey with us, your artwork, your stories -- everything that you've brought to our lives and to the show."

"We love you and we will always be there for you. Shadow fam for life!" she said.

Sherwood posted a tribute to the fans, cast and crew earlier in the day.

"After almost 4 years working on this show with these wonderful people, tonight it comes to an end. With a heavy heart we say goodbye. Don't cry that it's over, smile that it happened. Remember you always have a place with me. Thank you. For everything. All of you x," the actor wrote.

The Shadowhunters finale featured Magnus Bane (Harry Shum, Jr.) and Alec Lightwood's (Matthew Daddario) wedding and showed Clary make a final rune to destroy Jonathan Morgenstern (Will Tudor). The timeline jumped one year in the future, where Clary sees Jace at her art show and seems to remember him.

"It's really our way of showing that Clary and Jace's love is stronger than the angels," showrunner Todd Slavkin told TVLine. "That's why we pulled up [towards the sky] at the end. It was us saying, 'You can't beat us.'"

"We ended it in such a way where it's up the imagination now," showrunner Darren Swimmer added. "It's moving in a good direction, but we're not going to say exactly where it goes."

Shadowhunters is based on the Mortal Instruments book series by Cassandra Clare.