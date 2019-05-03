Justin Bieber has teamed up with YouTube for a secretive 2020 project. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has joined forces with YouTube for a new project that will be released in 2020.

YouTube made the announcement on Thursday, keeping details about the project and its partnership with Bieber under wraps.

It "promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever," Youtube chief business officer Robert Kyncl told Variety.

Bieber famously got his start on YouTube with videos of the singer helping him get discovered and turned into a global pop star. Bieber has amassed 44.5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and has earned 19 billion views.

Bieber made headlines in April when he joined Ariana Grande onstage to perform his song "Sorry" at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He used the moment to tease a new album that he said was coming soon.

Bieber's last album, titled Purpose, was released in November 2015. He said in March that he was going to take a break from music to focus on personal issues.