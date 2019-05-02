Oh My Girl teased the 10 songs from its debut album, "The Fifth Season." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is previewing its first album.

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley Thursday of the 10 songs from their debut Korean album, The Fifth Season.

The medley includes a clip from the album's single "SSFWL." The full album debuts Wednesday.

"OH MY GIRL 1st Album [THE FIFTH SEASON] Highlight Medley #OHMYGIRL #OMG," Oh My Girl tweeted Thursday.

Oh My Girl had shared a track list for the album Tuesday. The album features "SSFWL" and eight other new songs, as well as the "SSFWL" instrumental.

Oh My Girl is known for the singles "Windy Day," "Listen to My Word (A-ing)" and "Secret Garden." The group's last Korean release was the EP Remember Me in September.