Oh My Girl's album, "The Fifth Season," will feature 10 songs, including the single "SSFWL." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is sharing new details about its debut Korean album.

The K-pop group posted a track list for the album, The Fifth Season, on its official Twitter account Tuesday.

The Fifth Season features 10 songs, including the single "SSFWL." The other tracks are titled "Downpour," "Case No.L5VE," "Tic Toc," "Gravity," "Crime Scene," "Deep Sea," "Vogue," "Checkmate" and the "SSFWL" instrumental.

"OH MY GIRL 1st ALBUM [The Fifth Season] Track List," the post reads. "Coming Soon 2019. 05. 08 #OHMYGIRL #OMG."

The Fifth Season debuts May 8. Oh My Girl shared teaser photos for the album featuring Arin, Binnie, JiHo, SeungHee, YooA, Mimi and Hyojung on Monday.

"OH MY GIRL 1st ALBUM [The Fifth Season] Concept Photo Teaser Arin 1 Coming Soon 2019. 05. 08 #Arin #OHMYGIRL #OMG #The_Fifth_Season," the group captioned one post.

Oh My Girl is known for the singles "Closer," "Liar Liar," "Windy Day, "Listen to My Word (A-ing)" and "Secret Garden." The group released the EP Remember Me in September and its debut Japanese album, Oh My Girl Japan Debut Album, in January.