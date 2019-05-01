K-pop girl group Twice announces three U.S. shows

Twice will perform at The Forum in Los Angeles, Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. and Wintrust Arena in Chicago in July. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice on Wednesday announced three U.S. performance dates.

The K-pop group's Twicelights world tour will include stops July 17 at The Forum in Los Angeles, July 21 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and July 23 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

"TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 'TWICELIGHTS' IN LOS ANGELES 2019.07.17 WED 7:30PM (PDT) @ The Forum #TWICE #TWICEWORLDTOUR2019 #TWICELIGHTS," the band posted on Twitter..

Twice shared plans for the world tour in April. The tour is in support of the group's new album, Fancy You, and kicks off May 25 in Seoul.

Twice released Fancy You and a music video for "Fancy" on April 22. The "Fancy" video shows Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu against a number of colorful backdrops.