Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 28: Penelope Cruz, Ann-Margret
'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio: 'I said 'yes' at the right time'
BTS releases new version of 'Boy with Luv' video for fans
Megan Fox officially calls off Brian Austin Green divorce
'Avengers: Endgame' earns $350M at North American box office

Photo Gallery

 
Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas support WE Day

Latest News

Prosecutors: Accused UAE spy killed himself in Turkey prison
Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled U.K., European tour dates
Manchester United goalie David de Gea has another brutal blunder, allows Chelsea goal
Video shows moment a crane collapsed in downtown Seattle
Crying pygmy goat found in New York City back yard
 
Back to Article
/