BTS attends the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS shared an "ARMY with Luv" version of its "Boy with Luv" video featuring Halsey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS released a new version of its "Boy with Luv" music video dedicated to fans.

The K-pop group shared the "ARMY with Luv" version of its "Boy with Luv" video featuring Halsey on Friday.

BTS replaced the "LOVE" sign in the video with a sign reading "ARMY," a nod to its loyal fans. The group's fans are known as "ARMY," or Adorable Representative MC for Youth.

"#BTS #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA <(Boy with Luv)> feat. @halsey> Official MV ('ARMY With Luv' ver.)," BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted Friday.

BTS released the original "Boy with Luv" music video and its EP Map of the Soul: Persona this month. The original "Boy with Luv" video had over 216 million views as of Friday morning.

With the help of ARMY, BTS is nominated for Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which take place May 1. The group will perform "Boy with Luv" with Halsey at the awards show.