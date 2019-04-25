FKA twigs pole dances in 'Cellophane' music video

FKA twigs returned with a video for "Cellophane," her first new single in three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- FKA twigs learned to pole dance for her new music video.

The 31-year-old British singer returned Wednesday in an emotional and surreal video for her single "Cellophane."

The video shows FKA twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, take the stage to the applause of an unseen audience. She begins pole dancing before plummeting into a fantasy world.

"They want to see us / want to see us / want to se us apart," the star sings. "I don't want to have to share our love / I try, but I get overwhelmed."

FKA twigs had teased the video with a still Tuesday on Twitter.

"throughout my life I've practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn't work this time. I had to tear down every process I've ever relied on. go deeper. rebuild. start again," she wrote.

FKA twigs thanked director Andrew Thomas Huang and pole performer Kelly Yvonne in tweets Wednesday.

"when I wrote cellophane over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately, I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that's what I did. thank you @Andrew_T_Huang, for elevating my vision beyond words. you are a visionary," the singer wrote.

"@kelyvon thank you for being with me every step of the way on my precious pole yellow brick road. working with you both on this is a dream come true," she added.

"Cellophane" is FKA twigs' first new single in three years. She last released the song "Good to Love" in February 2016.