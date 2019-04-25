Tamron Hall took to Instagram after welcoming a baby boy with husband Steven Greener. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Tamron Hall is giving fans a first glimpse of her newborn son.

The 48-year-old television personality took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby boy, Moses, with husband Steven Greener.

Hall shared a photo of herself holding baby Moses. The new mom wore a hat embroidered with her son's name.

"Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here," she captioned the post.

Hall announced her pregnancy at 32 weeks in March. She told fans on Instagram she was "beyond excited" to become a mom.

"There have been many years, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we'll happily take that too," the star wrote.

"Next chapter! Blessed and grateful," she added.

Hall is known for her work with NBC News, MSNBC and Today. She announced in March she will host and executive produce the new daytime talk show Tamron Hall, which premieres Sept. 9 in syndication.

"When one door closes... (say it with me) another one opens! @disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show 'Tamron Hall' will premiere on 9-9-19!" the television personality wrote on Instagram.