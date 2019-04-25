Ana De Armas attends the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon on April 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci (left to right) attend the Paris premiere of "Spectre" on October 29, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Rami Malek will play the villain in the new James Bond movie. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Ana de Armas will star in Bond 25.

Director Cary Joji Fukanaga and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced the cast Thursday in a live video from Jamaica.

Craig will return as James Bond in what is expected to be his final film as 007. Malek will play the new villain, as was rumored since February.

"We've got quite a ride in store for Mr. Bond," Broccoli said.

007 reporting for duty. Join us live in Jamaica for the #BOND25 start of production. Send your questions to the cast using #BOND25 https://t.co/0teFAmw8Sl — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Malek was stuck in production in New York but shared a video message to fans.

"I will be making sure that Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing," the actor said.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Ralph Fiennes will return as M, with Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

In addition to de Armas, other newcomers include Billy Magnussen, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Dali Benssalah.

Bond 25 has yet to announce its official title. The movie is written by Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and opens in theaters in April 2020.