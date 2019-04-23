Tori Kelly appears backstage during the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Ciara, country duo Dan + Shay, Halsey and Tori Kelly have been tapped to perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

Ciara will be debuting her new single titled "Thinkin Bout You" at the event while Dan + Shay will be performing with Kelly. Halsey, meanwhile, will be performing her hit single "Without Me."

The new artists join already announced performers Madonna with Maluma, the Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Sam Smith with Normani, Panic! At the Disco, Lauren Daigle and BTS who will be sharing the stage with Halsey.

Clarkson, who is hosting the ceremony for a second year in a row, will be debuting a new single during her performance.

Dan + Shay are nominated for seven Billboard Music Awards including Top Duo/Group, Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group, Top Country Album for their self-titled release, Top Country Song for both "Speechless" and "Tequila" and the Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

Halsey is nominated for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Song for "Without Me" while Kelly is nominated for Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album for Hiding Place and Top Gospel Song for "Never Alone" featuring Kirk Franklin.

Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, Travis Scott and Post Malone are each nominated for Top Artist. Mariah Carey is set to receive the Icon Award and will also be performing.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.