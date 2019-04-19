Madonna attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Maluma attends the Latin Grammy Awards on November 15. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Madonna and Maluma will take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in May. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Madonna and Maluma will perform their new single at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards next month.

Billboard announced Friday the 60-year-old singer and 25-year-old recording artist will take the stage with the song "Medellín" at the awards show May 1 in Las Vegas.

The appearance will mark the first time Madonna has performed new music on TV in more than four years. The awards show will air on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

"@Madonna and @maluma are performing their worldwide TV premiere performance of 'Medellín' at the #BBMAs. Watch May 1 at 8/7c on NBC... trust me," Billboard tweeted Friday.

Maluma confirmed the news in an Instagram post Friday.

"It's official, I will be joining @madonna at the @bbmas for the worldwide TV premiere performance of #Medellin on Wednesday, May 1 live from Las Vegas on @nbc #BBMAs," he captioned a teaser.

"Medellín" will appear on Madonna's forthcoming album, Madame X. The singer released the single Wednesday and will release a music video for the song April 24. Madame X debuts June 14.

BTS and Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid and other stars will also perform at the Billboard Music Awards. Mariah Carey will receive the 2019 Icon Award during the ceremony.