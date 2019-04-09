Billboard Music Awards 2019: Kelly Clarkson, Khalid to perform

Khalid attends the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will feature performances from Kelly Clarkson and Khalid.

Billboard announced in a tweet Monday Clarkson, 36, and Khalid, 21, will take the stage May 1 at the awards show in Las Vegas.

Sam Smith, Normani, Panic! At the Disco and Lauren Daigle will also perform. Smith and Normani, who released the single "Dancing with a Stranger" in January, will perform together.

"Signs point to yes. @kelly_clarkson, @Lauren_Daigle, @thegreatkhalid, @PanicAtTheDisco, and @samsmith + @Normani are performing at the #BBMAs. WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 ON NBC," the post reads.

Clarkson will perform a new single at the ceremony. She will also host the awards show for the second year in a row.

"I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I'm back for more," the star told E! News. "!e're turning it up a notch this year and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music."

Here's another reason why you should watch the @BBMAs... I'm hosting AND performing! It's going to be a great night, ya'll. LIVE May 1 at 8/7c on NBC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/gfedwVKPrK — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 9, 2019

Smith and Panic! At the Disco are performing at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time. Panic! At the Disco is nominated for four awards, including Top Duo/Group and Top Rock Artist.

Billboard announced the full list of nominees last week. Ariana Grande and Cardi B are both up for Top Female Artist, while Drake and Travis Scott are among those nominated for Top Male Artist.