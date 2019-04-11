Mariah Carey (R) and her daughter Monroe Cannon arrive in matching outfits for the 31st annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 24, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mariah Carey arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Mariah Carey will receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Pop star Mariah Carey will be the recipient of the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Thursday.

Cher won the award in 2018 and performed her hits "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time" at the show.

Other past recipients of the award include Celine Dion, Prince, Janet Jackson, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and more.

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show for the second year in a row and will also perform a new single. Khalid, Sam Smith, Normani, Lauren Daigle and Panic! At the Disco will also perform.

Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Drake, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Dan + Shay and Imagine Dragons are all up for awards.

The Billboard Music Awards airs May 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.