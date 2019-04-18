Grateful Dead graphic novel to explore band's origins

Bill Kreutzmann (L) and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. Z2 Comics has announced a new comic book based on the band. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Publisher Z2 Comics has announced a new graphic novel centered around the Grateful Dead set to arrive in April 2020.

The graphic novel, titled Grateful Dead Origins, will explore the creation of the band and the early days of members Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Pigpen, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart.

Chris Miskiewicz is penning the project, which will feature art by comic book veteran Noah Van Sciver.

Grateful Dead Origins will be available in a softcover, standard edition and in a hardcover, limited edition. The hardcover version, which can be pre-ordered for $99.99, will include prints autographed by the comic book creators and unreleased Grateful Dead tracks on vinyl.

"Chris and Noah have captured the Dead's sensibility in their words and images that bring to life on the page the earliest days of the Grateful Dead, from the band's founding in 1965 through to Woodstock. We couldn't be happier to be partnering with such talented artists who have delved so deeply into the Dead's history and origin," Grateful Dead audiovisual archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux said in a statement.