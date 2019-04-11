Goo Goo Dolls, Bon Jovi booked for 2019 Rock in Rio

Jon Bon Jovi speaks backstage at the 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland. File Photo by Scott McKinney/UPI | License Photo

Dave Matthews Band performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York City on June 5, 2009. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Goo Goo Dolls is scheduled to perform at Rock in Rio on Sept. 29. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band and Ivete Sangalo have been booked to perform at the 2019 edition of Brazil's Rock in Rio music festival.

"Can't wait to make our first-ever @rockinrio appearance before @BonJovi on September 29!" Goo Goo Dolls tweeted Thursday.

The message accompanied a brief video with footage of the various acts performing.