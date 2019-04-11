Goo Goo Dolls, Bon Jovi booked for 2019 Rock in Rio

April 11 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band and Ivete Sangalo have been booked to perform at the 2019 edition of Brazil's Rock in Rio music festival.
"Can't wait to make our first-ever @rockinrio appearance before @BonJovi on September 29!" Goo Goo Dolls tweeted Thursday.
The message accompanied a brief video with footage of the various acts performing.
Can't wait to make our first-ever @rockinrio appearance before @BonJovi on September 29! https://t.co/a9mMmdU4dR #RockinRio #PalcoMundo pic.twitter.com/yEf4F6ABpp— Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) April 11, 2019