Beck drops 'Saw Lightning' single from upcoming album 'Hyperspace'

Beck arrives for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 25th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Beck attends the eighth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring fine art photographer Catherine Opie and director Guillermo del Toro at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 3, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Beck took to Twitter Monday to announce the release of "Saw Lightning," a collaboration with Pharrell that is due to appear on the folk rocker's upcoming album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Folk rock musician Beck released his latest single, "Saw Lightning," a Pharrell collaboration from Beck's upcoming album, Hyperspace.

Beck tweeted a preview of the song Monday morning and the song was soon posted to the musican's YouTube page, which uses a static image of what appears to be human images made of water in the place of a video.

"Saw Lightning" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play and other platforms.

The tweet said the track will be included on Beck's album Hyperspace, which the musician said is "on its way from the future." No release date has yet been announced.

Beck, who recently appeared in folk singer Jenny Lewis' music video for her song "Red Bull & Hennessy," announced he will be touring this summer with rock bang Cage the Elephant. The tour kicks off July 11 at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.