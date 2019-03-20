K-pop group Momoland released a new single Wednesday, "I'm So Hot," along with an accompanying video for the track. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Momoland released their first single of 2019, "I'm So Hot," along with an accompanying music video and EP.

The K-pop stars released the electro-pop track Wednesday, the same day as the release of Show Me, the EP that features the new song.

The video for "I'm So Hot" sees the girl group -- minus members Daisy and Taeha, who joined in 2017 -- preparing in a dressing room before performing choreographed group dances on a variety of stages.

Momoland reached No. 4 on the World Digital Song Sales chart last year with breakout hit "Bboom Bboom," which surpassed 200 million views on YouTube in only seven months. The video has since gone on to surpass 330 million views.