March 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving fans a glimpse of its "19" music video.

The K-pop group shared a clip of the video Monday ahead of the release of its new EP, Clé 1: Miroh.

The "19" video shows Woojin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N gathered around a table in a scene reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's painting The Last Supper.

"Stray Kids UNVEIL: TRACK '19' 2019.03.25 0AM 'MIROH' M/V 2019.03.25 6PM 'Clé 1 : MIROH,'" the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, tweeted Monday.

"19" will appear on Clé 1: Miroh, which debuts March 25. Stray Kids previously teased videos for the songs "Boxer" and "Maze of Memories."

Stray Kids shared plans for Clé 1: Miroh earlier this month. The EP will debut just one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the group's mini album I Am Not.