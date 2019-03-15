BTS broke into song after taking home Best Fan Army at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS sang for fans following its win at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The K-pop group broke into song in a video message Thursday on Twitter after taking home Best Fan Army at the awards show.

BTS didn't attend the ceremony but gave a shoutout to its fans, known as Army, in the clip. The group also won Best Fan Army in 2018.

"Congrats to our entire BTS Army around the world," RM says. "We're so proud of you guys and we couldn't do what we do without your constant love and support."

"We're now in the studio working on our new, next album, which is coming, very very soon," he added. "We all decided the best way to say thank you is with a song."

New music coming April 12th. Thanks to #iHeartRadio and the Fan Army Award win, #ARMY will be able to set up the single on stations across the country! Let’s do this!#iHeart #iHeartRadio #iHeartRadioMusicAwards #BTS pic.twitter.com/kw1vKQ6GM9 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 15, 2019

BTS will release a new mini album, Map of the Soul: Persona, on April 12. The boy band shared plans for the album this week, nearly seven months after the release of Love Yourself: Answer.

BTS will make its Saturday Night Live debut April 13 following the release of Map of the Soul: Persona. American actress Emma Stone will host the episode.