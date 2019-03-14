Jung Chae-yeon stars in the new romantic comedy series "My First First Love." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving fans a glimpse of its new Korean series My First First Love.

The streaming company shared first-look photos of the new romantic comedy series on its See What's Next account Wednesday on Twitter.

My First First Love stars Ji Soo, Jung Chae-yeon, Jung Jin-young, Choi Ri and Kang Tae-oh. One of the pictures shows Chae-yeon in a supermarket, while another captures a smiling Choi.

"So excited for 'My First First Love' - Korea's new romantic comedy series about a group of friends who all move into the same house where they confront unexpected love and personal growth," the post reads. "All 8 eps drop April 18."

Netflix announced plans for My First First Love in September. The series is created by Jung Hyun-jung, with Kim Min-seo (Little Black Dress) as writer and Oh Jin-seok (Yong-pal) as director.

In addition to acting, Chae-yeon is a member of the K-pop girl group DIA. Jin-young is a member of the boy band B14A, an also starred in the K-drama Love in the Moonlight.