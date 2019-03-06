A post shared by Stray Kids (@realstraykids) on Feb 21, 2019 at 2:49pm PST

March 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids will release a new mini album this month.

The K-pop group shared a teaser Wednesday for the EP Clé 1: Miroh, which debuts March 25.

Stray Kids will release Clé 1: Miroh just one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the mini album I Am Not. The EP was the first in the group's three-part I Am album series.

Stray Kids' agency, JYP Entertainment, promoted Clé 1: Miroh in a tweet Wednesday.

"Stray Kids 'Clé 1 : MIROH' UNVEIL Teaser," the post reads. "#StrayKids #Clé1_MIROH #MIROH #YouMakeStrayKidsStay #UNVEILTHEMIROH #UNVEILTRACK."

Stray Kids had announced its comeback in a video Tuesday.

Stray Kids consists of nine members: Woojin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is known for the singles "Hellevator" and "My Pace," and last released the EP I Am You in October.