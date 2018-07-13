Home / Entertainment News / Music

Momoland's 'Bboom Bboom' video passes 200M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin   |  July 13, 2018 at 1:43 PM
July 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Momoland reached a new milestone Thursday on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their music video for "Bboom Bboom" passed 200 million views.

"Bboom Bboom" is Momoland's first music video to reach the 200 million views mark. The video passed 100 million views in April.

"Momoland 'Bboom Bboom' 200 million views," the group tweeted. "Thank you #MOMOLAND #GREAT #BboomBboom."

The "Bboom Bboom" video debuted in January with Momoland's third EP, Great! The video shows Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Taeha, Nayun, Daisy, JooE, Ahin and Nancy performing coordinated dance numbers.

Momoland was formed on the reality competition Finding Momoland in 2016. In addition to "Bboom Bboom," the group is known for the singles "Wonderful Love," "Freeze" and "Baam," and last released the EP Fun to the World in June.

