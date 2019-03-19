Trending Stories

'SNL' alum Nasim Pedrad to star in new Netflix movie
Ezra Miller writing a screenplay for 'Flash' movie
'Captain Marvel' No. 1 in North America for a 2nd weekend
Olivia Wilde, Ellen DeGeneres give Jason Sudeikis a haircut
'Real Housewives of Atlanta': Eva Marcille marries Michael Sterling

Photo Gallery

 
Mila Kunis, Ken Jeong attend 'Wonder Park' premiere

Latest News

Older workers healthier, perform better in states with medicinal marijuana
GM to invest $2.7B over 5 years at Brazil production plants
OneWeb starts to mass-produce satellites in Florida
Lawsuit: West Virginia diocese let pedophiles work at Catholic camps, schools
Scientists devise method for levitating, propelling objects with light
 
Back to Article
/