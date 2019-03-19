A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on Mar 6, 2019 at 12:56am PST

March 19 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is giving fans a glimpse of her new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, born Kim Tae-yeon, shared a clip Tuesday of the video for her new solo single "Four Seasons."

The "Four Seasons" teaser features a close-up shot of Taeyeon before showing the text "Did I love you?" The preview switches to a scene of the singer holding a glass of ice.

Taeyeon, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, promoted the song Tuesday on the group's official Twitter account.

"TAEYEON '(Four Seasons)' The 2nd Season 2019.03.24 6PM (KST)," the post reads.

The "Four Seasons" music video debuts Friday ahead of the single album, set for release Sunday. Taeyeon last released the mini album Something New in June.

Taeyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation and also performs in the subunit Oh!GG. Oh!GG debuted with the single "Lil' Touch" in September.