Dylan Scott performs at the Country Music Association Music Festival on June 12, 2015. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dylan Scott is having another baby with wife Blair Scott. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Country singer Dylan Scott is going to be a dad of two.

The 28-year-old recording artist confirmed in an Instagram post Monday he's expecting another child with wife Blair Scott.

Scott shared a pair of photos with Blair and their 15-month-old son, Beckett. The pictures show the trio holding up gold balloons that spell out "baby."

"Secret is out! Baby number 2 coming September 2019! What's your guesses? Girl? Boy?" Scott captioned the post.

Blair posted similar photos on her own account. She said she and Scott are "so excited" to welcome another child.

"Secret is out... we are so excited to announce baby number [two] is on its way! #september2019," the expectant mom wrote.

Scott said in an interview with People he and Blair hope to have a large family.

"I think it would be really cool for Beckett to have a little sister or a little brother really close in age so they can grow up together. We both want big families," the star shared.

"You don't realize how much you can love a human being until you have your own child," he said. "People tell you that and I didn't even quite understand it. I have nieces and nephews and I love them to death, but when it's yours, it's totally different."

Scott is known for the singles "Makin' This Boy Go Crazy," "My Girl" and "Hooked." He last released the EP Stripped in October.