Miley Cyrus (R), pictured with Liam Hemsworth, honored Janice Freeman in an emotional speech and performance. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus sang through tears at The Voice alum Janice Freeman's memorial service.

The 26-year-old singer honored Freeman in an emotional speech and performance at the funeral Monday in Irvine, Calif., after the Season 13 contestant died this month at age 33.

Freeman competed on Cyrus' team in the NBC reality competition in 2017. Cyrus, who served as a coach for two seasons, broke down as she described how Freeman taught her valuable lessons.

"Before we sing this song for Janice, I just want to clear up a rumor. I was never her coach, ever, she was always mine," the star said.

"I've learned more from her than anyone that I've ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally. I should've gotten more lessons than I did," she added. "She taught me everything that I know about love."

Cyrus was initially too emotional to sing "Amazing Grace" with her dad, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, in Freeman's memory, but eventually joined in.

Freeman died March 2 following complications from lupus and a bronchial infection. Cyrus paid tribute to Freeman in an emotional Instagram post following news of the singer's death.

"I miss you so much it hurts," Cyrus wrote. "I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can't help but just deeply mourn over your absence."

"How you were so selfless I'll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow," she said. "You've been my coach on how to love, on how to persevere, on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way."

"You are my world. I will never forget you or stop loving you," the star promised. "I am forever yours."