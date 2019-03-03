'Voice' Season 13 contestant Janice Freeman dies at 33

Season 13 "Voice" contestant Janice Freeman has died at the age of 33. Photo by Chris Haston/NBC

March 3 (UPI) -- Janice Freeman, a contestant on Season 13 of The Voice in 2017, has died from complications of lupus and a bronchial infection. She was 33.

Freeman's publicist confirmed the singer's Saturday death to E! News.

"Janice began complaining that she couldn't breathe properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband," her representative said. "He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST."

Voice coach Jennifer Hudson took to social media to mourn Freeman's death.

"@janicefreeman the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all! My heart and prayers go out to @janicefreeman daughter and family ! @mileycyrus @nbcthevoice #ripjanicefreeman," Hudson posted on Instagram.

