'Riverdale': Cole Sprouse recalls 'close' bond with Luke Perry

March 19 (UPI) -- Cole Sprouse says the Riverdale cast had a "very close" bond with Luke Perry.

The 26-year-old actor remembered his late co-star as a warm and passionate person during Monday's episode of Busy Tonight.

"We were very close to him," Sprouse told host Busy Philipps. "In the 26 years I've been doing this, he is a person I've never heard a single bad thing said about. Which is an incredibly impressive thing the longer you're in this."

"He had this way of speaking where he would just get right here, close to your face. You thought it would put your guard up, but you let your guard down," he said.

Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on Riverdale, said Perry's passion brought excitement to every conversation.

"He was so passionate, the way he spoke, that everything he talked about, every topic that he jumped to was just this beautiful and passionate thing that he had to say about it," he said. "We're all going to miss him a lot."

Perry, who portrayed Fred Andrews on Riverdale, died at age 52 this month following a massive stroke. Sprouse previously remembered Perry as "a good man" on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week.

"We're recovering," he said of himself and his co-stars. "Luke was one of those guys that I think would much rather have us laughing and telling stories about his life than lamenting it, but he was a good man."

Riverdale is in its third season on The CW. The series is based on Archie Comics characters and co-stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.