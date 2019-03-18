Anna Camp attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" on December 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Mitchell attends the Toronto International Film Festival screening of "Mudbound" on September 12, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nasim Pedrad is slated for the new comedy film "Desperados." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad will have a starring role in a new Netflix movie.

The streaming company announced Monday the 37-year-old actress is slated for the comedy film Desperados.

Netflix shared the news on its See What's Next official Twitter account. The movie also stars Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Robbie Amell (The Flash).

"Nasim Pedrad, Jason Mitchell, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell will star in 'Desperados,' a new movie that chronicles one woman's panicked scheme to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend," the post reads.

The Hollywood Reporter said Lauren Palmigiano, aka LP, will direct Desperados, with James Hope and Elizabeth Grave as executive producers. Sources said the movie aims to begin filming in Mexico in April.

Desperados follows a woman (Pedrad) who sends a ranting email after her new boyfriend doesn't return her call. She learns the man is injured in a Mexican hospital and sets out with her friends to delete the e-mail.

Pedrad is known for starring on Saturday Night Live from 2009 to 2014. She has since appeared on the TV series Mulaney, New Girl and Scream Queens.