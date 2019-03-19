Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Elisa Pugliese attend the Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rhea Seehorn will play in the final season of "Veep." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Veep is adding to its list of guest stars in Season 7.

Entertainment Weekly reported Monday Rhea Seehorn and Michael McKean will appear in the final season of the HBO series. Seehorn and McKean co-star as Kim Wexler and Chuck McGill, Jr., on the AMC series Better Call Saul.

Seehorn will have a multi-episode arc as Michelle, the chief of staff of one of Selina Meyer's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) rival candidates. Executive producer David Mandel likened the character to Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky).

"She can be very tense and is very devoted to her candidate," Mandel said.

McKean, meanwhile, will portray the governor of Iowa in one episode. Mandel said the character takes advantage of his state's importance in the election cycle.

"People are coming in and wanting his endorsement for the presidency," the producer said, "and he's trying to figure out what that can get him."

In addition, Review creator Andy Daly will guest star in several episodes as Keith, an upbeat campaign manager who joins Selina's team. Key & Peele creator Keegan-Michael Key will play an influential reverend in South Carolina.

Daly confirmed his casting in a Facebook post Monday.

"Me on TV alert: I'm in the new season of Veep! Coming to HBO 3/31," the actor wrote.

Veep released a first Season 7 trailer in February showing Selina on the campaign trail. The series returns March 31 and co-stars Timothy Simon, Brian Huskey, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Tony Hale.