The Black Keys return with new song 'Lo/Hi'

Dan Auerbach (L) and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 8, 2016. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Dan Auerbach (R) and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys released the song "Lo/Hi" on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Rock duo The Black Keys is back with new music.

The Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney released "Lo/Hi," their first new song in five years, Thursday.

"Lo/Hi" features Auerbach's signature vocals and a distorted guitar riff, along with Carney's driving drum track. The second half of the song includes a guitar solo from Auerbach.

The Black Keys promoted "Lo/Hi" in a tweet Thursday.

"NEW SONG: Listen to 'Lo/Hi' now," the duo wrote, adding a lightning bolt emoji.

The Black Keys last released the album Turn Blue in May 2014. The duo is known for the singles "Tighten Up," "Lonely Boy" and "Fever."

Since Turn Blue, Auerbach has launched his Easy Eye Sound record label and released his second solo album, Waiting On a Song. Carney produced and recorded new music with a number of artists, including his partner, Michelle Branch.