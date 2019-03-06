Kelsea Ballerini celebrates Grand Ole Opry invite: 'In tears'

Kelsea Ballerini performed with Little Big Town after the band surprised her with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini cried tears of joy after being invited to join the Grand Ole Opry.

The 25-year-old country singer celebrated in an Instagram post Tuesday after Little Big Town surprised her with an invite to the legendary stage show in Nashville, Tenn.

Entertainment Tonight said Ballerini was on stage with Little Big Town when the country music group changed some of their lyrics to invite the singer to join the Grand Ole Opry.

"I don't have the right words yet, but @littlebigtown just asked me to become the newest member of the @opry," Ballerini captioned a photo of the moment on Instagram.

"This has been at the very top of my bucket list since I wrote my first songs at 12 years old, and tonight the heart of country music wrapped their arms around me and asked me to be family," she said. "In tears over how much this means to me. Thank you thank you thank you."

Ballerini performed "Girl Crush" with Little Big Town following the big news. She shared a video of the performance on Instagram.

"Me: HOLY WOW @littlebigtown just asked me to sing Girl Crush with them at the Grand Ol Opry DO. NOT. MESS. THIS. UP. @littlebigtown: this..." the star wrote.

The Grand Ole Opry is a weekly country music show and the longest-running radio broadcast in U.S. history. Little Big Town was invited to join the stage show in October.

Ballerini is known for such singles as "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Peter Pan," "Legends" and "Miss Me More." She last released the album Unapologetically in November 2017.