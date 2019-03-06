Abigail Spencer will reprise Megan Hunt in "Grey's Anatomy" Season 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Abigail Spencer will return as Megan Hunt in Grey's Anatomy.

The 37-year-old actress confirmed Tuesday she will reprise the character in Season 15 of the ABC series.

Spencer plays Megan, the younger sister of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), on the show. She shared a selfie on Twitter of herself with red hair.

"Red hair. Super care. Megan Hunt is baaaaack! #GreysAnatomy15 @GreysABC," the star captioned the post.

Megan was initially portrayed by Bridget Regan. Spencer took over the role in Season 14, and Megan has presumably been raising her son, Farouk, with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) since she was last seen.

An ABC rep told TVLine Spencer will appear in an episode in the spring. Nathan will not appear in the episode.

Grey's Anatomy is in its 15th season and airs Thursdays. Ellen Pompeo, who stars as Dr. Meredith Grey, told USA Today in February she doesn't take future seasons for granted.

"I never take anything for granted," the actress said. "We don't have a pick up, so I think it's pointless to talk beyond that."

Spencer is also known for portraying Suzanne Farrell on Mad Men, Dana "Scottie" Scott on Suits and Lucy Preston on Timeless. She most recently appeared on the YouTube series Wayne.