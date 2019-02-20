Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves lead ACM Award nominations

Dan + Shay appear backstage during the Grammy Awards on February 10. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Kacey Musgraves appears backstage during the Grammy Awards on February 10. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Chris Stapleton (R) with his wife Morgane Stapleton. The singer has received six ACM Awards nominations. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves top the list for the Academy of Country Music Awards nominations.

Stapleton received six nominations on Wednesday, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the Year.

Dan + Shay tie Stapleton with a leading six nominations in categories including Duo of the Year, Album of the Year, Single, Song and Video of the Year and Music Event, while Musgraves earned nods for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among others.

Album of the Year will be decided between Stapleton's From a Room: Volume 2, Dan + Shay's self-titled release, Musgraves' Golden Hour, Eric Church's Desperate Man and Dierks Bentley's The Mountain.

Single of the Year includes "Tequila" by Dan + Shay, "Down to the Honky Tonk" by Jake Owen, "Heaven" by Kane Brown, "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line and "Most People Are Good" by Luke Bryan.

Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and Bryan will be competing for Entertainer of theYear. Female Artist of the Year nominees include Musgraves, Ashley McBryde, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert while Male Artist of the Year includes Stapleton, Bentley, Urban, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Visit the official ACM Awards website for a complete list of nominees.

The 54th annual ACM Awards, set to be hosted once again by Reba McEntire, will be airing live on CBS from Las Vegas on April 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Stapleton won big at the 2018 ACM Awards, winning Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for From a Room: Volume 1.

Musgraves dominated the Grammys recently with Golden Hour winning Album of the Year and Best Country Album.