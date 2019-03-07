Queen Elizabeth (L), pictured with Prince Philip, marked the opening of the Smith Centre at the Science Museum in London by posting archive photos of a letter on Instagram. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II shared her very first Instagram post during a visit to a museum.

The 92-year-old British monarch marked the opening of the Smith Centre at the Science Museum in London by posting archive photos of a letter Thursday on The Royal Family Instagram account.

Inventor Charles Babbage wrote the letter to Prince Albert in 1843. In the two-page missive, Babbage tells Albert and Queen Victoria about his invention the "Analytical Engine," which the first computer programs were based on.

"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," Elizabeth captioned the post.

"Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children's computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors," she said.

The Royal Family Instagram account boasts 4.6 million followers. Elizabeth posted her first tweet on The Royal Family Twitter account during her last visit to the Science Museum in 2014.

Buckingham Palace said on The Royal Family Twitter account Elizabeth also met with school children and viewed the computer on which Tim Berners-Lee created the World Wide Web. She visited the new exhibition Top Secret, which opens this summer.

Her Majesty views the computer on which @timberners_lee created the World Wide Web as well as items featured in @sciencemuseum’s new major exhibition: Top Secret, in collaboration with @GCHQ pic.twitter.com/cxgRiM5IIW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 7, 2019

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace published guidelines this week for interacting with the royal family on its social media channels. The measure follows online abuse of Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, and Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge.