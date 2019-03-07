Christina Aguilera will receive the HRC Ally for Equality Award at the HRC Los Angeles Dinner on March 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign will honor Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera at a gala this month.

The organization lobbying for civil rights for LGBT -- or lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender -- individuals said Thursday in a news release Aguilera will receive the HRC Ally for Equality Award at the 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

The annual event will take place March 30 at the JW Marriott L.A. LIVE hotel in Los Angeles. The gala brings together more than 1,000 HRC members and supporters in the Los Angeles area to raise funds for the group.

"Christina Aguilera is a living legend and a true LGBTQ icon who consistently uses her global superstar platform to share a message of hope and inspiration to those who have been marginalized simply because of who they are," HRC president Chad Griffin said.

"Through her powerful music and her tireless efforts for positive change, she is making a real difference in the lives of countless people while bringing greater visibility to the LGBTQ community. HRC is proud to honor Christina Aguilera," he added.

The HRC cited Aguilera raising funds for HIV/AIDS research, advocating for marriage equality and campaigning against bullying as examples of her dedication to LGBT rights. Aguilera had penned a love letter to the LGBTQ community featured in Billboard in 2017.

"The LGBTQ community has never had it easy, the struggles each one of you faces daily on an individual level and on a broader political and cultural level are unimaginable, yet you keep fighting, you keep moving forward trailblazing and beating all odds with love always in your hearts," the star wrote.

"With love, with respect, with passion, with commitment, with gratitude and admiration I say to all you fighters -- I love you," she said.

Aguilera last released the album Liberation in June. She will kick off her Xperience residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on May 31.