Christina Aguilera to have Las Vegas residency show

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera will have her own Las Vegas residency show.

The 38-year-old recording artists announced on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she will debut The Xperience show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

"So, it's been in talks for quite a few years now. But now that I've got my feet wet, I am going to do a residency in Vegas!" she told the audience.

Aguilera said performing at one venue will make her work demands easier on her family. She is parent to 11-year-old son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and 4-year-old daughter Summer with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

"It's less full-on travel and a little bit easier with them," the star said. "How much easier for everyone to come to one place and fill the venue with fantasy and love and excitement and put on a show."

"I've been actually accumulating for years these amazing ideas and taking people on this amazing ride and trip, and using the imagination," she added. "I'm really, really excited for everyone to enjoy this experience -- Xperience with me."

Aguilera will kick off her residency May 31. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

"Welcome to #TheXperience ...a multisensory escape to a world of magic & total freedom, starting MAY 31st at @ZapposTheater inside @PHVegas. Tickets on sale this SATURDAY @10am PT," she tweeted Tuesday.

Aguilera last released the album Liberation in June, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and includes the singles "Accelerate" and "Fall in Line." Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Wayne Newton will also debut residency shows in Las Vegas in 2019.