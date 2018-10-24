Steve Aoki attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Steve Aoki teased a clip of "Waste It On Me," his new collaboration with BTS, on Twitter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Steve Aoki will release a new song with South Korean boy band BTS.

The 40-year-old American DJ and producer surprised fans in a tweet Wednesday by announcing he will release the single "Waste It On Me" with the K-pop group Thursday.

"surpriseeee we're back! got a new collab w/ my brothers @BTS_twt coming at u tomorrow!! who wants to hear it now?? Tweet #WasteItOnMe to unlock a preview!" he wrote.

Metro said tweeting #WasteItOnMe unlocked a clip of the new track. "Waste It On Me" is reportedly an English-language song about trying to save a relationship after a breakup.

surpriseeee 😏we're back! got a new collab w/ my brothers @BTS_twt coming at u tomorrow!! who wants to hear it now?? Tweet #WasteItOnMe to unlock a preview! — Waste It On Me Aoki (@steveaoki) October 24, 2018

"Waste It On Me" will appear on Aoki's forthcoming album, Neon Future III. He previously collaborated with BTS on remixes of the group's songs "Mic Drop" and "The Truth Untold."

"I love these guys. These guys are the geniuses," Aoki said of BTS in an interview with Billboard in November. "They're so creative on every level ... It's incredible working with artists like that."

BTS last released the album Love Yourself: Answer in August. BTS member RM followed up with a new solo mixtape, Mono, and a music video for "Forever Rain" this week.