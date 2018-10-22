RM (third from right), pictured with BTS, released the solo mixtape "Mono" and a video for "Forever Rain" on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean rapper RM is back with new solo music.

The 24-year-old performer, a member of the K-pop group BTS, released the mixtape Mono and a music video for the single "Forever Rain" on Monday.

The moody "Forever Rain" video features animated illustrations. RM raps on the track about wishing for rain, explaining, "Cuz then people wouldn't stare at me."

BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, had surprised fans Saturday by announcing RM's new mixtape. BTS also shared a track list for the project on its official Twitter account.

"RM's playlist 'mono.' 10/23," the group wrote.

Billboard said RM produced the album with Pdogg and Hiss Noise, in addition to writing and composing each track. The rapper released his debut solo mixtape, RM, in March 2015.

RM and BTS will resume their Love Yourself world tour Nov. 13 in Tokyo, Japan. The tour is in support of the group's Love Yourself series of albums, Love Yourself: Her, Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.

Yonhap News Agency reported Monday the BTS documentary Burn the Stage: The Movie will open in theaters worldwide Nov. 15. The film follows the K-pop group on its BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings tour, which took place in 2017.