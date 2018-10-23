Man goes to jail after verbally harassing Seolhyun of AOA

Seolhyun (fourth from left) of AOA attends the SBS Awards Festival in Seoul, South Korea, on December 25, 2016. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A man has been sentenced to six months in prison for sending harassing messages online to Seolhyun, a member of K-Pop girl group AOA.

Incheon District Court gave six-month prison terms with a stay of execution for two years to a man who had sent sexually explicit comments and offensive remarks repeatedly to Seolhyun's personal social media account, her agency FNC Entertainment said on Tuesday, according to Yonhap News.

Two other men have been indicted by prosecutors for making sexual images, featuring Seolhyun's faces, and distributing them online. Another was fined for distributing hateful remarks online against the K-Pop star.

"We will take legal actions against any crimes done to our artistes online without favorable arrangements," the FNC Entertainment was quoted as saying in the Yonhap News report.