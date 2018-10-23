NCT 127 is the second-highest charting male K-pop group to appear on the Billboard 200. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is celebrating the debut of its new album on the Billboard 200.

Billboard confirmed the K-pop group appeared on the chart for the first time with its album Regular-Irregular.

Regular-Irregular debuted at No. 86, making NCT 127 the second-highest charting male K-pop group. Fellow South Korean act BTS topped the chart with Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer this year.

NCT 127 member Mark celebrated the achievement in a tweet to fans Tuesday. The group also won first place on Tuesday's episode of the Korean series The Show with its single "Regular."

"First and foremost I would like to give a big shout out to all our NCTzen fans in the world. Your support surprises me everyday. it is an honor to even reach the Billboard charts and a great pleasure to win our second #1 on The Show," Mark wrote.

"I wish our fans are as much as happy as we are and I'd be glad if they were even more happy," he added. "Whatever's yet to come, we'll work hard for the future and I just wish that you guys will always be on this journey with us."

NCT 127 released Regular-Irregular and a music video for "Regular" this month following its U.S. television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!